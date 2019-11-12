The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Marvin Foguth
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Great Lakes  National Cemetery
Holly, IL
FOGUTH, Marvin George; of Waterford; unexpectedly passed away November 11, 2019; age 86; preceded in death by his wife of 44 yrs., Alice; father of Jennifer (Jeff) McLanson; grandpa of Justin, Jordan (Amy), Jessica and Jamie. He was the youngest of a large family. Marv served in the U.S. Navy and retired from General Motors. He enjoyed running marathons, drawing, painting and carving wood. Marv loved spending time in the community and getting to know people. He was an active member/acolyte at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford and helped often Colombiere Conference & Retreat Center. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 6-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Cemetery Service with Military Honors Tuesday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Right to Life of MI. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 13, 2019
