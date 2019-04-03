|
|
Holdwick, Marvin L., 74, passed away on April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosa Holdwick for 45 years. Loving father of Daniel (Angela) Holdwick, Patrick (Stephanie) Holdwick and Matthew (Jenny) Holdwick. Proud grandfather of Zachery (Hannah), Sarah, Justin, Amy, Grace, Savanna, Leelan and great-grandfather of Andrew. Dearest brother to Jerry (Miki) Holdwick. Mr. Holdwick is predeceased by his parents, John and Veronica Holdwick; and his siblings, Doris, Jack, James, Ed and Dale. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:30pm until 8pm at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights. In state Saturday at 10:30 am until time of funeral mass at 11 am at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 28353 Herbert St., Madison Heights. Please share a memory with the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 4, 2019