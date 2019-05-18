|
Sutton, Mary Alice, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully October 10, 2018 surrounded by family. Mary Alice, 96, was born October 3, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Clyde and Mabel Oakley. After she graduated from Shaker Heights High School (where she was very proud of the fact she played many sports, mainly Field Hockey), she entered Miami University in Oxford Ohio. While attending Miami University she joined Delta Gamma Sorority and had continued to be active with alumni chapters in Birmingham, MI and Sarasota, FL. She graduated in 1943, with a Bachelor of Science in Business. After graduation, Mary Alice worked at Pittsburg Steamship Co. in the statistical department working with the “logs” from the lake freighters for 3 years in Cleveland. In 1948, she moved to Birmingham, Michigan, and worked for Homer Warren & Co., in Detroit, as an accountant for 3 years. Mary Alice met her husband, Lowell Sutton at the Birmingham Community Center and they were married in 1950. Besides caring for her husband and their two children, Mary Alice was very active in the community, which included conducting preschool vision screening at many nursery schools, Girl Scout Leader, a member of P.E.O, and 20 years of delivering Meals on Wheels. Mary Alice was devoted to her family and her church (the First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham). In 1982, when her husband retired, they moved to Bradenton, Florida where they became very active at Westminster Presbyterian Church. At age 85 she participated in a mission trip to Arizona with native Navajo Indians. In 2015, as a widow, Mary Alice moved up to Traverse City, MI and lived in Glen Eagle Independent Living. She loved to play golf (she got a hole-in-one at the age of 81), bridge, and ride horses. Mary Alice loved watching sports, going to Tiger baseball games and rooting for her Miami University Redskins. She truly enjoyed family trips, camping, travel (in and out of the continental US), swimming and entertaining all of their friends at her home. Mary Alice, with her smile, genuine caring for all people and her vibrant personality will be missed by many friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Stephen) Shook; grandchildren, Stephenie, Amy, Brent, Jared, Craig, Cameron, Christopher, Elizabeth and Carilyn; 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Lowell, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor, and her son, Craig. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Traverse City at the Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm, 701 Westminister Road. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to s Project, or National Parks Foundation. The family is most appreciative of the care and support of the Medilodge of Leelanau staff and Hospice of Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019