Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bielawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Schmidt) Bielawski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann (Schmidt) Bielawski Obituary
Bielawski, Mary Ann (Schmidt); January 7, 1946 – June 7, 2019; aged 73, passed peacefully on June 7th, 2019. She was born on January 7th, 1946 to George Walter and Violet Hattie (nee Erdman) Schmidt. For much of her life, Mary lived in Romeo, Michigan where she raised her two sons and made many friends. Mary loved spending time with people, renovating her Victorian home in the Village and, later, launching Eclectics Arts and Antiques downtown. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love for her family, and kindness to all she met. She is survived by her two sons, Kurt and Bill; her husband Henry Bielawski; her brothers Gerry Schmidt and Jim, Don, Paul and Rick Saporsky; her step-father Michael Saporsky; and extended family throughout the US. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Romeo, MI. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: THE BRAIN AND BEHAVIOR RESEARCH CENTER - www.bbrfoundation.org; THE TREATMENT ADVOCACY CENTER – www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org; NAMI – www.nami.org
Published in The Oakland Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.