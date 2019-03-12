The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
For more information about
Mary Lutz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lutz, Mary Ann, of Rochester, Michigan, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on March 21, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. She earned her Master’s in Education from Oakland University. She was the cherished wife of Peter George Lutz. She worked as a teacher at McGregor Elementary School and Hart Elementary School. She was a member of St. Irenaeus Church in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Mary loved gardening, traveling, and watching Jeopardy, but her favorite hobby was reading. She even belonged to a book club. She is survived by her beloved sons Steven (Tina) Lutz and Gregory Lutz; her grandchildren Bradley, Makenzie, Philip, and Jorden Lutz; great grandchildren Savannah and Aiden Lutz; and her sisters Patty and Margie. A memorial service will be held at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI 48307, on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 12pm with the family welcoming visitors from 10am till time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019
