Mary Ann McDonald passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at age 85, after a 6-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and PSP. Mary Ann was born in Detroit November 3, 1934 to Catherine O’Brien Sweeney and Frank Sweeney. She was a graduate of St. James High School in Ferndale and attended the University of Detroit. Mary Ann worked at Grinnell's, the Statler Hotel, and Royal Globe Insurance before marrying Alex McDonald, her husband of 37 years. Mary Ann enjoyed music, reading, Tiger baseball, and Red Wing hockey. She loved entertaining, sing-alongs around the piano, and family game nights. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and kind compassionate spirit. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sister Fran Sweeney and husband Alex. She is survived by her sister Joan Jbara and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus. Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann’s name to: CurePSP 1216 Broadway Second Floor, New York, NY 10001 or St. James Catholic Church Food Bank 46325 West Ten Mile Road Novi, MI 48374 Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2020