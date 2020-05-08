Mary Ann Yerant-Shaunce, age 77, of Columbus Michigan passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. Mary was born the daughter of Peter and Genevieve Baciorowski on May 14, 1942 in Detroit. She was part of the first graduating class at Regina High School, class of 1960. She married Richard Yerant and raised her family in Sterling Heights. Mary was remarried to Peter Shaunce on December 19, 1992 and resided in Columbus, Michigan. Mary attended St. Augustine Catholic Church. Mary loved to bake and always kept a beautiful flower garden. She also enjoyed painting and drawing. Her favorite pastime was walking along the St. Clair River with her husband and family. Mary is survived by her husband Peter; children Cathy (Christopher) Klein, Joseph Yerant, David Yerant, and step-son David (Michelle) Shaunce; grandchildren Ryan, Jake, and Grace; siblings Jim (Donna), Mike (Barbara), Fred, and Sherry Baciorowski, Patricia (John) Murphy, and Gerry Nau; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s honor to American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org. Share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.