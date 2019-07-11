The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HELTSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY BELLE HELTSLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY BELLE HELTSLEY Obituary
HELTSLEY, MARY BELLE, of Pontiac, passed away on July 10, at age 89. Loving wife of the late Lawrence “Tom”; dear mother of Larry (Kay) Heltsley and Joe (Sharon) Heltsley; proud grandmother of Devon (Ryan) Steaban and Lauren (Scott) Lyons; great grandmother of Brady, Caleb, Hank, Lydia and Grayson; sister of Joyce (Leamon) Crafton, the late James (Janice) Brown, the late Billy Joe (the late Shirley) Brown and Marilyn (the late Romea) Smith. Belle was a longtime attendee of Columbia Avenue Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at COATS FUNERAL HOME – Waterford on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral service and burial will take place in Clifty, Kentucky. Memorial donations may be directed to Canterbury on the Lake. To send a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now