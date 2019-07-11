|
|
HELTSLEY, MARY BELLE, of Pontiac, passed away on July 10, at age 89. Loving wife of the late Lawrence “Tom”; dear mother of Larry (Kay) Heltsley and Joe (Sharon) Heltsley; proud grandmother of Devon (Ryan) Steaban and Lauren (Scott) Lyons; great grandmother of Brady, Caleb, Hank, Lydia and Grayson; sister of Joyce (Leamon) Crafton, the late James (Janice) Brown, the late Billy Joe (the late Shirley) Brown and Marilyn (the late Romea) Smith. Belle was a longtime attendee of Columbia Avenue Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at COATS FUNERAL HOME – Waterford on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral service and burial will take place in Clifty, Kentucky. Memorial donations may be directed to Canterbury on the Lake. To send a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019