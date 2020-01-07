|
Mary Beth Toomey, died December 30, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Beth. She was born October 23, 1948. She is survived by sisters Betty Ann Varon, Eileen Mulligan, brother Tim Toomey and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved horses Rosie, Mister and Bob and her faithful dog and companion Jackie. Mary Beth lived and worked at Ivory Farm in White Lake Township for more than 20 years. She will be sorely missed by her “barn family’ and all of their horses. She gave special attention to each and every horse every single day. She loved horses and had very special relationships with the boarders, their horses and many people in the Equine community. She was an accomplished Equine artist and was very well respected for her immense knowledge of caring for and treating horses. She was extremely lucky to spend the last years of her life doing what she absolutely loved. It was truly a life well lived. A memorial celebration will be held in Michigan this spring, date pending. Contributions, in her memory, for the care of her horses can be made by contacting: [email protected]
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 8, 2020