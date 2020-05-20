Mary C. Lewis (nee Smiley); (m. George); of Waterford, MI; passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2020; age 60. Loving wife of the late John Oliver Lewis. Survived by daughters Jamilee (Ryan) George and Jodi (Andy) Wilkinson; and her grandchildren Christian, Rylee, Cam, Caitlin; Zackary and Elsie; and the families of her stepsons Paul and the late Shawn Lewis. Born Mary Carolynn to the late Roger and Janet Smiley. Preceded in death by brother Roger Smiley. Survived by brother Ken (Cindy) Smiley; and sister Tricia (Rob) Wood. Mary will be missed by family and many special friends that became family. Mary was a proud member of the Oakland County Boat Club in Sylvan Lake. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and spending time on the water. Her greatest joy was being “Nana” to her grandkids. Due to the COVID Virus, a memorial will be held at a later date.



