of Clarkston; passed away May 6, 2019; age 64. Preceded in death by her son Sgt. Joseph Samuel “Joe” (Jordan) Martin and her brother Andrew Voss. Loving mother of Juliana (Nick) Fenton and Dennis (Whitney) Martin. Proud Granny of June, Josie, Duke and Jude. Daughter of Mary and the late Bill Voss. Sister of Bill Voss, Joe (Karen) Voss and Tom (Allison) Voss. Aunt of Tessa and Laurie Voss, Charlie, Joe and Alton Voss. Also survived by many wonderful friends and extended family. Mary retired from General Motors. Mary’s children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing and cooking. Memorial Mass Monday, May 20th at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford where friends may visit Monday after 9:30 am. Memorials may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute or Stop Soldier Suicide. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019