Mary Charlene Matthews, 76, received her wings October 20, 2019 in her Southfield residence. Mary was born in Jackson, TN on July 26, 1943. She is survived by three sons Ralph Harris, Charles Matthews, Michael Matthews, four grand children, one sister, three brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at Galilean Baptist Church, 326 Midway Avenne, Pontiac, MI at 11 a.m. family hour between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. She will be available for viewing between 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. at Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N Perry St., Pontiac, MI 48342 Thank you in advance for prayers, good wishes, and support.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019
