Foster, Mary Elizabeth, born Janurary 20, 1924, and moved onward to heaven on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert James for 73 years, Matriarch of a tribe which began with four children, Cheryl Lee, Cynthia Lynn, Craig Robert, and Julie Grace. Was deeply loved by 9 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Detroit Bible College. Creator of large stained glass windows for churches. Member of the Glass Guild and Sculpture Guild. President of the Seed and Sod Garden Club. Honored by Salvation Army with the William Booth Award awarded to the The Bob and Betty Foundation. Member of the Kirk in the Hills Church for 36 years. Sponsor of 32 Korean Orphans, and giver of 32 college scholarships to William Tyndale College. Co-builder of the Foster Memorial Chapel at Camp Michawana in Hastings, Michigan and Hospital Guaimaca in Honduras. Her favorite Bible verse was to give God the glory: "Bless the Lord oh my soul and all that is within me. Bless His Holy Name" Psalm 103.1. Services will be held at 1 p.m. August 24, 2019 at Kirk In The Hills Cedarholm Chapel.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 18, 2019
