Mary Elizabeth Vollrath

Mary Elizabeth Vollrath Obituary
VOLLRATH, MARY ELIZABETH of Waterford, passed away November 27, 2019 at 81 years of age. Loving wife of Fred for 60 years; dear mother of the late Jeffrey Vollrath and Scott (Fetije) Vollrath; proud grandmother of Gabrielle and Cole; sister of Virla (Gerry) Cleasby. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Kindly keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019
