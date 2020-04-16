|
Wellemeyer, Mary Elizabeth, of Waterford; April 14, 2020; Age 94; passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. Born November 6, 1925 in Waterford, MI. Daughter of the late Everett and Helen Reese; wife of the late Philip V. Wellemeyer "Bob" former owner of Donelson,Johns and Evans Funeral Home; mother of Dr. Tim Wellemeyer (Jan), Scott Wellemeyer, Jamie Wellemeyer and the late Joel Wellemeyer; grandmother of Katie Wellemeyer and Anna Wellemeyer. Mary attended Pontiac High School and Cleary College. She was a member of the Pontiac Lioness and the Waterford Historical Society. She enjoyed her Friday night dinner friends, her church friends and her wonderful supportive neighbors. Mary had a blessed life and enjoyed it to the fullest. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A private family service will be held at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 17, 2020