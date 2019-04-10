|
|
Merrick, Sister Mary Ellen, IHM (formerly known as Sister Peter Marie) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died, after a brief illness, on April 7, 2019, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, MI. She was born on May 28, 1947, in Scranton, PA. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy King Merrick. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1965 and made her final profession of vows on September 8, 1973. Sister Mary Ellen served as a teacher in schools in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Sister Mary Ellen served as an intern at St. Luke Institute in Suitland, MD, from 1983 to 1984; director of the outreach aftercare department at St. Luke Institute in Suitland, MD, from 1984 to 1989; affiliate professor of psychology at Loyola College in Columbia, MD, from 1985 to 2009; team member of the Institute of Psychiatry and Religion Department at Taylor Manor Hospital in Ellicot City, NY, from 1989 to 1992; director of the IHM Congregation Consultation Center in Columbia, MD, from 1992 to 2009; and senior trauma therapist at the STAR Center in Columbia, MD, from 1992 to 2010. From 2010 until the time of her death, Sister Mary Ellen served as the executive director at Guest House for Women Religious in Lake Orion, MI. Through her ministry there, she was able to expand programs and services, execute a plan that enlarged their physical buildings, and traveled broadly to promote the healing work of Guest House. During her term, the magazine, Human Development, came under the aegis of Guest House. Sister Mary Ellen served as a Trustee of Marywood University in Scranton, PA, from 2007 to 2019. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in English and a Master of Science degree in reading specialty from Marywood College, a Master of Science degree in psychology/pastoral counseling and a Certificate of Advanced Studies degree in pastoral counseling from Loyola College, and a Doctor of Ministry degree in pastoral psychology from Loyola College. She is preceded in death by a brother, William. She is survived by cousins, Barbara Morris of Lansdale, PA; and Patricia Marra of Scranton, PA. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation. The funeral will be Monday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Avenue in Scranton. Friends may call at the IHM Center on Sunday, April 14, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Monday at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509 or to Guest House, 1601 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 11, 2019