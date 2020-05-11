Mary Heather Campbell
1920 - 2020
MARY HEATHER CAMPBELL; age 99; of Pontiac; passed away on May 8 2020. Heather, as she preferred to be called, was a resident of Wellbridge of Clarkston for the past year. She was born on November 21, 1920 in Launceston Tasmania Australia. She was a member of the Australian Women's Army Service (AWAS) and met her husband Walter during WWII. Walter was a U.S. Marine who after Guadalcanal, met her in Adelaide Australia when the first Marine Division was regrouping after the fighting. Heather was an active member of St. Michael's Church in Pontiac Michigan. She participated in preparing the Friday Fish Fry's for a number of decades. Heather was gregarious and well loved. She is survived by her son Rodney and his wife Deborah as well as her grandchildren Alex and Jacob. Private services have been held.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 11, 2020
I loved Aunt Heather. She was always so kind to me and my family. She had a lot of family memories that she enjoyed sharing.
Dianne Landry
Family
May 11, 2020
