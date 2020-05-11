MARY HEATHER CAMPBELL; age 99; of Pontiac; passed away on May 8 2020. Heather, as she preferred to be called, was a resident of Wellbridge of Clarkston for the past year. She was born on November 21, 1920 in Launceston Tasmania Australia. She was a member of the Australian Women's Army Service (AWAS) and met her husband Walter during WWII. Walter was a U.S. Marine who after Guadalcanal, met her in Adelaide Australia when the first Marine Division was regrouping after the fighting. Heather was an active member of St. Michael's Church in Pontiac Michigan. She participated in preparing the Friday Fish Fry's for a number of decades. Heather was gregarious and well loved. She is survived by her son Rodney and his wife Deborah as well as her grandchildren Alex and Jacob. Private services have been held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store