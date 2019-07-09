The Oakland Press Obituaries
Zalewski, Mary Jane (Confer), age 62 of Sterling Heights passed away on July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Loving daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis Confer. Sister of Margaret Lee, John (Dianna) Confer, Ray (Wendy) Confer, Norm (Karen) Confer, Ted (Lucy) Confer and the late Donna Dietrich and Kenneth Confer. Sister-in-law to John Dietrich and Barbara Confer. Also survived my many nieces and nephews. Mary was the longtime owner of Gerald’s Florist of Madison Heights. Visitation Wednesday from 4-9 pm and Thursday from 2-9 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R Road, Madison Heights. Funeral Friday, Instate 9:30 am with 10:00 am Mass at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 38750 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019
