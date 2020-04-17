|
|
Mary Jo Singles age 81 of Auburn Hills passed away at her home on April 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Keith. Cherished mother of Kelly (Joe), Kevin (Debbie), Joe (Michelle), Jeff (Angela), Colleen (Sean) and Kathy. Dear grandma of Keith (Heather), Craig (Sandra), Jarrett, Kyle, Ryan, Tyler, Andrew (Stephanie), Alyssa, Maria, Sophie and Joey (fiancee' Gabby) and great grandma of Hollis Jo and Rylan Grace. A memorial Mass in her honor will be announced at a later time. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020