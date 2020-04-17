Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Singles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Singles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Singles Obituary
Mary Jo Singles age 81 of Auburn Hills passed away at her home on April 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Keith. Cherished mother of Kelly (Joe), Kevin (Debbie), Joe (Michelle), Jeff (Angela), Colleen (Sean) and Kathy. Dear grandma of Keith (Heather), Craig (Sandra), Jarrett, Kyle, Ryan, Tyler, Andrew (Stephanie), Alyssa, Maria, Sophie and Joey (fiancee' Gabby) and great grandma of Hollis Jo and Rylan Grace. A memorial Mass in her honor will be announced at a later time. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -