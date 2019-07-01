Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Zoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Zoner Obituary
Mary Jo Zoner, of Commerce, passed away on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Zoner; children, Dean (Dawn) Zoner, Brad (Cindy) Zoner, and Bobbi Jo Noble; grandchildren, Kala, Kyle, Brandon, Nikki Jo, Noah, and Chance; great-grandchildren, MJ, Ava, and Charlee; and many extended family and dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., on Friday, July 5, at 12 p.m. Daniel Cleminte, to officiate. Visitation will begin at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of service. For further information, call 248-684-6645 or please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.