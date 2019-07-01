|
|
Mary Jo Zoner, of Commerce, passed away on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Zoner; children, Dean (Dawn) Zoner, Brad (Cindy) Zoner, and Bobbi Jo Noble; grandchildren, Kala, Kyle, Brandon, Nikki Jo, Noah, and Chance; great-grandchildren, MJ, Ava, and Charlee; and many extended family and dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., on Friday, July 5, at 12 p.m. Daniel Cleminte, to officiate. Visitation will begin at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of service. For further information, call 248-684-6645 or please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 2, 2019