Cutler, Mary Kathleen 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Clare, Mich. on December 18, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Mary was born February 28, 1957 to James A. Cutler and Nancy H. Veatch-Cutler. She leaves behind her 3 children: Roberta (Bill), Daniel, and Laura. Siblings, Melissa (Stan), Andrea (Randy), Dawn, Tom (Stephanie), Jamie (Kathy), and Dad Thomas M. Crossno. 7 Grandchildren; David, Brittani, Joey, Kayley, Christian, Morgan,and Zeita, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are brothers Ed and John, 2009 and 2012 respectively, and son Jimmy 2011. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 24, 2-6 p.m. at Proud Lake Recreation Park, 3500 N Wixom Road, Huron Shelter, Commerce Twp., for all family and friends. Also see FB event page.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 21, 2019