of Waterford; May 30, 2020; age 77; Loving wife of the late Daniel Martin, who preceded her in death on August 8, 2019; Daughter of late Patrick and Kathryn Jenkinson. Beloved mother of David (Denise) Scott, Marty (Sandra) Scott, Pat (Tammy) Scott and Jim (Nikki) Scott. Dear sister of Patricia Derocher, Rick (Gail) Jenkinson, and preceded in death by siblings Barbara (Don Sr.) Fenton , Grace Marie (Chuck) Laveque, and Guy (Karen) Jenkinson and brother in law Tom Derocher. Cherished grandmother of Ed, Donovan, Lexi, Lauren, Daniel, Demi, Zach, Mikayla, Ethan, Olivia and Liam. Great grandmother of Gracie, Ozwald and Lucian. Mrs. Scott was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was a dedicated mother and worked at a local insurance agency for many years. Mary K was an extremely loving and caring person who always thought of everyone and her smile always lit up the room. The family received friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private Funeral Mass was held on Saturday at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Rite of Committal followed at Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace at Lourdes Community, 2300 Watkins Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48328. Online guest book



