Mary Katherine (Mary Cay) Reckker (Foster) passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, with all her family near. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim S. Reckker, and her dear children, Jim (Susan), Cathie (Bob) Donnellon, Colleen (Mike) Sichley, Patty (Greg) Neal, and Dan (Debbie). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



