The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WIDDIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KATHLEEN WIDDIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY KATHLEEN WIDDIS Obituary
of White Lake; September 8, 2019; age 80; Loving wife of the late Carl; Beloved mother of John Widdis, Susan (Ken) Campbell, Todd (Coleen) Widdis and Chris (Christine) Widdis; Daughter of the late William and Alice Kinch. Dear sister of Bill Kinch and Steve (Cindy) Kinch. Also cherished by six grandchildren. Mrs. Widdis grew up on Edith Street in Pontiac. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and was an alumni of St. Frederick’s Catholic School. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford. Celebrant Father Scott Thibodeau. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Fragile X Foundation or the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now