of White Lake; September 8, 2019; age 80; Loving wife of the late Carl; Beloved mother of John Widdis, Susan (Ken) Campbell, Todd (Coleen) Widdis and Chris (Christine) Widdis; Daughter of the late William and Alice Kinch. Dear sister of Bill Kinch and Steve (Cindy) Kinch. Also cherished by six grandchildren. Mrs. Widdis grew up on Edith Street in Pontiac. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and was an alumni of St. Frederick’s Catholic School. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford. Celebrant Father Scott Thibodeau. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Fragile X Foundation or the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 10, 2019