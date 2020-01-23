|
Lankford, Mary “Karen”, Oxford, age 72, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Rochester, MI. Karen graduated from St. Frederick Catholic High School. She retired as Recording Secretary from the Teamsters, Local 614. Karen loved the outdoors, gardening, spending time with her family, and especially being out at the softball fields watching her son and grand-daughter play. Karen is survived by her son, Tony (Margaret) Lankford; grandchildren, Skyler, Gabriel, and Peyton; brother, Jim McAleer; and many nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Hazel McAleer, sister, Sharon Mousseau, loving companion, Donald L. Lankford, and her dog, Paco. Many thanks to her hospice nurses, Emily and Rachel from Ascension Providence Hospital. A memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020