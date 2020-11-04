1/1
MARY LEE SEATON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEATON, MARY LEE, of Waterford, November 2, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Jack Seaton. Dear companion of Jim Cunningham; loving mother of Pam (Tad) Magruder, Sandy Waterbury, Julie (Marcus) Merrell, Tim Seaton and the late Teri Popier; beloved grandmother of Mandy (Steve) Pallozzi, Nicholas Coombs, Greg Magruder, Kristin Nayak, Jori (Dan) Crumm, Andrew Winiecke, Kylie (Sam) Hernandez, Markie (Zac) Newberry, Jessica Seaton, James Seaton and Shilo Mclinden; great grandmother of 11; dear sister of David (Bernadette) Bilger, Dawn Hankins, Jeff Laatsch and the late Jerry (Roberta) Laatsch. Mary loved her family more than anything. She loved the Lord and attended The River Church. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at COATS FUNERAL HOME, Waterford. Graveside Service will follow on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery (4401 Nelsey Rd., Waterford). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary’s memory to The Power Company Kids Club (P.O. Box 432126, Pontiac, MI 48343). Kindly keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved