SEATON, MARY LEE, of Waterford, November 2, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Jack Seaton. Dear companion of Jim Cunningham; loving mother of Pam (Tad) Magruder, Sandy Waterbury, Julie (Marcus) Merrell, Tim Seaton and the late Teri Popier; beloved grandmother of Mandy (Steve) Pallozzi, Nicholas Coombs, Greg Magruder, Kristin Nayak, Jori (Dan) Crumm, Andrew Winiecke, Kylie (Sam) Hernandez, Markie (Zac) Newberry, Jessica Seaton, James Seaton and Shilo Mclinden; great grandmother of 11; dear sister of David (Bernadette) Bilger, Dawn Hankins, Jeff Laatsch and the late Jerry (Roberta) Laatsch. Mary loved her family more than anything. She loved the Lord and attended The River Church. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at COATS FUNERAL HOME, Waterford. Graveside Service will follow on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery (4401 Nelsey Rd., Waterford). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary’s memory to The Power Company Kids Club (P.O. Box 432126, Pontiac, MI 48343). Kindly keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.



