Mary Lou Starr Obituary
STARR, MARY LOU of Waterford; March 2, 2020; Age 85. Daughter of the late Ernest L. and Stella R. Cox; wife of the late John William Starr, Sr.; mother of Richard A. Starr (Sharon M.), Larry W. Starr (Pamela K.), Brenda J. Starr and the late John W. Starr (Deborah L.); grandmother of 7 and preceded in death by one grandchild; great-grandmother of 13; great-great-grandmother of 5; sister of Thomas E. Cox (Brenda) and the late Barbara L Magnuson (the late Bill); also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Mary was a member of the Apostolic Church for 45 years. A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held Sunday March 8, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Church, 3655 N. Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills, MI. The family will receive friends at the church 3-5 and 6-7. Interment White Chapel Cemetery Monday, March 9, 2020, 12:00 Noon To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2020
