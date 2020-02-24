|
|
Mary Lou Stelt (Fischer), age 89, joined her husband, son and daughter in heaven after a brief illness on Friday, February 21, 2020. Mary Lou loved her dogs (Bingo, Cissy, Cricket and Ginger), reading, long car rides, music, and the Turner Classic Movie Channel. She was born in Pontiac, and also lived in Leland, Williamston, and Grand Rapids, MI. She was a very proud mother of two sets of twins. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable James Stelt; son, Joel Stelt, daughter, Laura Stelt; granddaughter, Jessica Merrill, sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Harry Broder. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Paul Stelt and Peggy (Art) Merrill; daughter-in-law, Sandy Wynn-Stelt; grandchildren, Ryan Stelt, Eric Merrill, Ethan Merrill; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Susie) Jordan; numerous nieces and nephews whom she cared for deeply. The family will greet visitors on Saturday, March 7, from 12-1 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. at Stroo Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacies Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Legacies Assisted Living.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 1, 2020