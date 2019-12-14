|
|
of Waterford; age 59; passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, surrounded by family. She was born on April 25, 1960 to Donald “Jack” and Barbara Sollinger. She married Richard Rooksberry Jr. on November 10, 1979. Afterward, they settled into her husband’s childhood home in Waterford. Mary was a long time employee of the Waterford School District at Donelson Hills Elementary as a Para and lunch worker. She will be greatly missed by many family members, neighbors, friends, co-workers and students. Mary is preceded in death by her father Donald “Jack” Sollinger, niece Kelly, nephew Mark, and great nephew John. Survivors include her loving mother Barbara Sollinger, husband Richard Rooksberry, Jr., daughter Jaclyn (Lawrence) Hoeflein, granddaughter Baylee Nichols, step-grandchildren Kennedy and Avery, brothers and sister, Jeff Sollinger, John Sollinger and Barbara Kosutich. Also many nephews, nieces and their children. Per her request, cremation service was accorded with no public service scheduled. Those who wish can donate a children’s book in her name to Donelson Hills Elementary School, 2690 Wewoka Road, Waterford, MI 48328. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019