The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCuen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret McCuen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Margaret McCuen Obituary
McCuen, Mary Margaret, age 83 of Rochester, passed away March 15, 2019. Loving wife of the Late Richard J. McCuen. Dear mother of Margo McCuen, David McCuen and Dana McCuen (Robert Bloomingdale). Cherished grandmother of Jason (Jessica) Bloomingdale, Matthew (Gina) Bloomingdale and Kaitlin (Jon) Dollison. Great grandmother of Dillon and Madison Bloomingdale. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Monday 3-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Mary Mar’s name may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice or Leader Dog for the Blind. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now