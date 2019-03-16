|
|
McCuen, Mary Margaret, age 83 of Rochester, passed away March 15, 2019. Loving wife of the Late Richard J. McCuen. Dear mother of Margo McCuen, David McCuen and Dana McCuen (Robert Bloomingdale). Cherished grandmother of Jason (Jessica) Bloomingdale, Matthew (Gina) Bloomingdale and Kaitlin (Jon) Dollison. Great grandmother of Dillon and Madison Bloomingdale. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Monday 3-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Mary Mar’s name may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice or Leader Dog for the Blind. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019