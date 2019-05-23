|
Mary V. Doll age 88 of Waterford, formerly of Pontiac. May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Victor; dear mother of Sandra (Jimmy) Welch, James (Sandra) Doll, Deborah (Joseph) Moran, and Steven (Mary) Doll; sister of Richard Nickerson and Jean Wade. The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 – 2p.m. to 4p.m. and 6p.m. to 8p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 W. Huron, Pontiac. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 25, 2019 – 10a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai, 46408 Woodward Ave, Pontiac. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Pontiac. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on May 24, 2019