Mary Virginia Wagner (nee Finley) passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2020. She was 95. She was an extremely bright, charming, talented and accomplished woman who spent most of her working years in upper management within the Nation Wide Bell System (AT & T). Starting out as a telephone operator back in the 1940’s, she quickly rose through the ranks, breaking many barriers and serving as a role model for the many women who followed. She was a lifelong member of St John’s Episcopal Church in Royal Oak, attending Sunday School beginning at an early age. She was also a very accomplished soprano singer who participated in the church choir for most of her life. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marta Finley (Kimball, MI), her niece Nancy (Peter) Staats and 3 nephews: Gary Metcalfe, William (Norma) Metcalfe and Robert (Paula) Metcalfe. She is also survived by many close friends including Ann Davis, Thomas Clark, Bob Stevens and Chuck and Shelley Baker. She was predeceased by her brothers James Finley and Elton Finley, her sister Marion Scannell and her dear niece Donna Crowley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to St John’s Episcopal Church, 26998 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067 or the Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. An in-person celebration of her life, with loads of music and people, will occur when it can be done safely,



