of White Lake; It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Aaron McVicar announces his passing after a brief illness, on August 16, 2019, at the age of 52 years. Matt will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Roger and Mary, and his siblings Georgiana (Frank), Mark (Stephanie), Alexandra (Wendell), and Adam (Lisa). He will also be fondly remembered by his eleven nephews and nieces. Matt graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in 1985 becoming a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Detroit Red Wings, and spending time with friends. He entertained everyone with his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and his furry companion, Stella. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Cemetery, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Church of the Brethren, 5064 Hatchery Rd., Waterford, MI 48329. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 19, 2019