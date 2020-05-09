PAYNE, Matthew Edward of Kalamazoo (formerly of Oxford) passed away unexpectedly at home on March 3. Matt, 45, was born in January of 1975. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kaci; sons Theodore and Sean; parents George and Margaret (VanHorn-Caswell) Payne; sister NancyAnn (Matt)) Butkis, niece, Margaret, nephews Stefan and Christian, stepnieces and nephew, Elizabeth, Leah and Luke; and many aunts , uncles and cousins. Matthew graduated from Oxford HS in 1993 and was a member of the Choir, Choralaires, and a percussionist in the Symphonic and the OHS Marching Band. He also performed in the HS production of the musical “Scrooge” for 7 years beginning in 5th grade as Tiny Tim and staring as Scrooge in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade. Matt was also a member of the HS track team. He attended Christ the King Church and was a member of their Youth Group. His love for music, theater, computers, and all things tech lead him to a Degree in Theater Technology from the University of Michigan-Flint. He moved to Pittsburg, Kansas where he was a television News Director for KOAM News Channel 7 for 11 years. After moving to Kalamazoo, MI, Matt became the early morning News Director for WWMT Channel 3 News. He produced the pyrotechnics for several musicals at Oxford High School including for his Mother’s final musical, Wizard of Oz, in 2007. Matt also designed and managed several web sites for individuals and organizations. Matthew enjoyed going to Kalamazoo Wings hockey games with his wife, Kaci, a yearly hockey game trip with his Dad, camping and boating, wood turning and his wood turning club. He also created many light and sound displays (several of which can be seen on YouTube). A celebration of Matt’s Life will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616 452-3006, honored providers of Veterans Funeral Care. To send a message of symphony to the family, sign Matt’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit:



