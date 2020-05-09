Matthew Edward Payne
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAYNE, Matthew Edward of Kalamazoo (formerly of Oxford) passed away unexpectedly at home on March 3. Matt, 45, was born in January of 1975. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kaci; sons Theodore and Sean; parents George and Margaret (VanHorn-Caswell) Payne; sister NancyAnn (Matt)) Butkis, niece, Margaret, nephews Stefan and Christian, stepnieces and nephew, Elizabeth, Leah and Luke; and many aunts , uncles and cousins. Matthew graduated from Oxford HS in 1993 and was a member of the Choir, Choralaires, and a percussionist in the Symphonic and the OHS Marching Band. He also performed in the HS production of the musical “Scrooge” for 7 years beginning in 5th grade as Tiny Tim and staring as Scrooge in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade. Matt was also a member of the HS track team. He attended Christ the King Church and was a member of their Youth Group. His love for music, theater, computers, and all things tech lead him to a Degree in Theater Technology from the University of Michigan-Flint. He moved to Pittsburg, Kansas where he was a television News Director for KOAM News Channel 7 for 11 years. After moving to Kalamazoo, MI, Matt became the early morning News Director for WWMT Channel 3 News. He produced the pyrotechnics for several musicals at Oxford High School including for his Mother’s final musical, Wizard of Oz, in 2007. Matt also designed and managed several web sites for individuals and organizations. Matthew enjoyed going to Kalamazoo Wings hockey games with his wife, Kaci, a yearly hockey game trip with his Dad, camping and boating, wood turning and his wood turning club. He also created many light and sound displays (several of which can be seen on YouTube). A celebration of Matt’s Life will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616 452-3006, honored providers of Veterans Funeral Care. To send a message of symphony to the family, sign Matt’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Avenue S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ellen Francis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved