MAUREEN C. DAVIS

MAUREEN C. DAVIS Obituary
Davis, Maureen C.; of Keego Harbor; June 9, 2019; age 94; Loving wife of William Davis for 76 years; Beloved mother of Bill (Rosella), Bob (Cathy), Mike (Pam), and Tom Davis. Also cherished by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Davis was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church and the USTA. She also enjoyed bowling and swimming. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The Right of Committal will follow at All Saints Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on June 11, 2019
