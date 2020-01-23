The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Maureen Moultrup
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Maureen Lise Moultrup Obituary
MOULTRUP, Maureen Lise; of Clarkston; passed away January 22, 2020; age 61. Beloved wife of Dan for 30 years. Loving mother of Christopher (Marque) Capadagli, Aaron (Stephanie) Capadagli and Drew Moultrup. Proud grandmother of Gabriella and three on the way. Dear sister of Richard (Mary) Agelink, Jentien (David) Swartz and the late Mark (Wendy) Agelink. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Maureen retired from Clarkston Schools as a Paraprofessional at Bailey Lake Elementary School. Maureen was a longtime member of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club and continued that passion in her home garden. Friends may visit Saturday, January 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Celebration of Life Service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 24, 2020
