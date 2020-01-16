The Oakland Press Obituaries
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
More Obituaries for Maureen Rains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen "Mo" Rains

Maureen "Mo" Rains Obituary
MAUREEN “MO” RAINS, January 15, 2020, Age 72. Cherished wife of Gordon for 51 years. Exceptionally loving mother of Meribeth and Jennifer (Mike). Devoted grandmother of Brendan, Katie and Quinn. Family will receive friends Sunday 4-7 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 17, 2020
