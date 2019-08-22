The Oakland Press Obituaries
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Maureen T. Syron-Wood


1963 - 2019
Maureen T. Syron-Wood Obituary
SYRON-WOOD, MAUREEN T. of Waterford, August 21, 2019; Age 56; born January 19, 1963 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of Lloyd and the late Mary Syron, mother of Matthew Wood; sister of Bridget Syron, Colleen Syron (Kirk), Shawn Syron (Kristie) and Molly Gerig (Austin); survived by her ex-husband and good friend William. She was an avid sports fan of Duke basketball, Notre Dame football and was thinking about rooting for North Carolina due to her son Matt’s recent acceptance of a full ride scholarship at UNC. Maureen will lie instate at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Monday, August 26, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. James Strasz celebrant. Interment Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Sunday 3-7 p.m. Rosary Sunday 6 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 23, 2019
