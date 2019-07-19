|
|
CRUZ, MAURILIO “CHIEF” of Pontiac, passed away July 19, 2019 at 90 years of age. Loving husband of the late Maria; dearest father of Oscar (Sandra) Cruz, Armando (Jill) Cruz, Ernesto (Diana) Cruz, Daniel (Shelly) Cruz, Estela (George) Rose, and Irma (Mitch) King; grandfather of 17; great grandfather of 7; survived by 3 siblings; preceded in death by 3 siblings. Maurilio was a veteran of the US Army Korea. He retired from Jones & Laughin Steel after 29 years of service and was an active member, holding several offices, of the Mexican Mutual Society in Pontiac. Maurilio enjoyed golfing, cards, and especially loved his cars. With his great sense of humor and gift of storytelling, he was well known as the neighborhood philosopher and mentor. His “one liners” will be dearly missed, but always remembered. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. To post a condolence visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019