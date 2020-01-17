The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for Maxime LaValley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxime Howard "Max" LaValley

Maxime Howard "Max" LaValley Obituary
LAVALLEY, MAXIME (MAX) HOWARD, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 89 years of age. Loving companion of Kim Harper; loving father of Gayl (Steve) Hill, Carol (Jim) Demis, Mark (Chris) LaValley and the late Denise LaValley; dear brother of Ethel (Joe) Strzelecki, Paul LaValley, the late Tom (Shirley) LaValley and the late Doris LaValley; proud grandfather of 12; great grandfather of 17. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home – Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Pere Marquette Trail. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020
