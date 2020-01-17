|
LAVALLEY, MAXIME (MAX) HOWARD, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 89 years of age. Loving companion of Kim Harper; loving father of Gayl (Steve) Hill, Carol (Jim) Demis, Mark (Chris) LaValley and the late Denise LaValley; dear brother of Ethel (Joe) Strzelecki, Paul LaValley, the late Tom (Shirley) LaValley and the late Doris LaValley; proud grandfather of 12; great grandfather of 17. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home – Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Pere Marquette Trail. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020