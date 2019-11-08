The Oakland Press Obituaries
Maxine Kaye Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, MAXINE KAYE, of Clarkston, passed away November 6, 2019 at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Arnold Johnson for 34 years; cherished mother of Natalie (Eric) Helm, Denise (Kevin) Fish, Jeffrey Johnson, and Michael Johnson; proud grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy.). Family will receive friends Monday 11 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grant United Methodist Church (10999 Zue Rd. Buckley, MI). Instate 12 noon. Interment Cornell Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019
