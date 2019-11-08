|
|
JOHNSON, MAXINE KAYE, of Clarkston, passed away November 6, 2019 at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Arnold Johnson for 34 years; cherished mother of Natalie (Eric) Helm, Denise (Kevin) Fish, Jeffrey Johnson, and Michael Johnson; proud grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy.). Family will receive friends Monday 11 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grant United Methodist Church (10999 Zue Rd. Buckley, MI). Instate 12 noon. Interment Cornell Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019