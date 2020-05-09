Maxine M. Shell
1923 - 2020
of Lake Orion formerly of Clarkston; passed away Friday, May 8, 2020; age 97; preceded in death by her husband Elden; mother of Penny (Louis “Bud”) Leverenz, late Gregory (Nancy) Shell, Christopher Shell & Elizabeth (Arthur) Solomon; grandma of Martin (Jessica), Matthew (Kelly), Rainey (Brandon), Benjamin & Caitlin (Justin); great grandma of Elias, Sanderson, Brookson, Krista & Joshua; friend/former mother in law of Janet Stubenrauch; preceded in death by her parents Elmer & Myrtle Boadway and her sister Barbara (Erwin) Mosher. Maxine retired from Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and formerly attended Clarkston Free Methodist Church. She was an active member with Women’s Ministries International and Pontiac Christian Women’s Club. Private inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Waterford Recreation Center. Please leave a memory or condolence on Maxine’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, Penny and family.
Bill and Sharon Gard
Friend
May 9, 2020
Maxine was a good friend to my mother Zona Morgan
May she rest in peace
Jacquie Morgan
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Always loved little Maxine and thankful to know that we will meet again!
Kay Counts
Friend
