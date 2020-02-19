|
CRECHIOLO Melissa Lucile - Age 55, of Grand Blanc, died February 15, 2020. Memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wessels & Wilk Funeral Home, 23690 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge, MI. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Saturday. Arrangements were provided by Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Rd., Flint. Melissa was born January 17, 1965 in Detroit the daughter of Elmer and Dora (Tabor) Grunow. She loved animals. She was a wonderful mother and a doting grandmother. She is survived by 3 children, Meghan Crechiolo of Grand Blanc, Alyssa Crechiolo of Detroit, Jordan Crechiolo of Hazel Park; 5 grandchildren, Jack, Liam, Anthony, Greyson, Henry; brother, David (Carole) Grunow; niece, Nicole Haring; nephews, David Grunow, Michael Ormsby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jennett Jr. in 2015; former husband, Louis Crechiolo Jr. in 2013; daughter, Shauna Crechiolo; sister, Kris Gordon. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 20, 2020