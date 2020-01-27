The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for MERVIN HICKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERVIN EMIL HICKMAN

MERVIN EMIL HICKMAN Obituary
Mervin Emil Hickman, age 80, of Clarkston, passed away January 25, 2020. Born May 10, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Mervin B. and Roseline Hickman. Loving father of Eric (Rhoda) Hickman and Shelly (Darryl) Wolski; dearest grandfather of Hunter and Michael (Amanda); cherished great grandfather of Adalyn. Mervin graduated from Pontiac Central High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired out of General Motors after 30 years. Mervin will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. To leave a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020
