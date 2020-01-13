The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Almazan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony (Garcia) Almazan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Anthony (Garcia) Almazan Obituary
Michael Anthony Almazan (Garcia), 65, of Pontiac, Michigan, passed away on January 10th, 2020 peacefully at his home in Waterford, Michigan. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at Donelson-Johns & Evans Funeral Home, Waterford, Michigan. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12pm. Michael will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, Pontiac Michigan. Celebration of life luncheon to follow at 300 Bowl, Waterford, Michigan. Visit funeral home website for full obituary at http://www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -