|
|
Michael Anthony Almazan (Garcia), 65, of Pontiac, Michigan, passed away on January 10th, 2020 peacefully at his home in Waterford, Michigan. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at Donelson-Johns & Evans Funeral Home, Waterford, Michigan. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12pm. Michael will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, Pontiac Michigan. Celebration of life luncheon to follow at 300 Bowl, Waterford, Michigan. Visit funeral home website for full obituary at http://www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 14, 2020