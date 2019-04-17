|
Fincannon, Michael David, of Waterford, passed away January 1, 2019, from pneumonia and complications at 68 years of age. Born April 21, 1950 in Pontiac to the late Howard and Marie Fincannon, Husband to Pat, dear father to the late Howard Fincannon, Jennifer (Michael) Montano of Clarkston and Michael (Alyse) of Royal Oak. Dear Grandpa to four grandchildren. Survived by devoted sister, Karen Bliesath of Waterford and the late Bruce (Georgia) of Hartland and Cheryl (Bob) Garland of Florida. Michael was a commercial truck driver that loved the outdoors, campfires, fishing, hunting and watching Detroit Tiger games. He could repair and build most anything and was often called upon by family and friends to give a hand at their homes. He often worked hard even when ill. He had a big heart and will be dearly missed by those that loved him.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2019