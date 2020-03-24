The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL JENKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. JENKINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. JENKINSON Obituary
of Waterford; March 22, 2020; age 72; Loving husband of Dianne K. Jenkinson for 50 years; Dear father of Renee (Jon) Marino, Kevin (Autumn) Jenkinson and his fur baby Mandy Bella; Dear grandfather of Gavin, Peyton, Lauren and Julia; Beloved brother of William (Edith) Jenkinson, John Jenkinson, Patricia (Douglas) Dubrish and the late James Jenkinson (Juanita); Brother in law of the late Leon (Ruth) Layman; Also cherished by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; Mr. Jenkinson retired from the Oakland County Road Commission after 35 years of service. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Heart of the Lakes V.F.W. Post #1008. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -