of Waterford; March 22, 2020; age 72; Loving husband of Dianne K. Jenkinson for 50 years; Dear father of Renee (Jon) Marino, Kevin (Autumn) Jenkinson and his fur baby Mandy Bella; Dear grandfather of Gavin, Peyton, Lauren and Julia; Beloved brother of William (Edith) Jenkinson, John Jenkinson, Patricia (Douglas) Dubrish and the late James Jenkinson (Juanita); Brother in law of the late Leon (Ruth) Layman; Also cherished by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; Mr. Jenkinson retired from the Oakland County Road Commission after 35 years of service. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Heart of the Lakes V.F.W. Post #1008. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2020