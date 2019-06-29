|
Michael James Burch, age 79, died May 22, 2019, at the lake in Fulshear, Texas. Mike was born in Pontiac, Michigan, son of Charles Henry Burch and Norene Murphy. Mike served in the United States Navy for 4 years, and retired from General Motors after 35 years. He enjoyed the last 20 years of his life traveling around the United States in his blue truck and beloved Airstream. He loved meeting people, telling stories, all animals, his hand held poker game, and the occasional hamburger. He is survived by his 3 children Michael, Mark, and Rhiannon; 7 grandchildren Zachary, Matthew, Alexandria, Thomas, Miriam, Nickolas, Abygael; 51 first nieces and nephews and too many others to count. He was preceded in death by his parents; 8 sisters; Evelyn Yarber, Agnus Richer, Elizabeth Galatis, Catheryn Villeneuve, Nickolina Clark, Patricia Keesling, Dorothy McMahon-Galatis, Pamela Burch; 6 brothers; Charles, William, Jesse, Jack, Danny, and Donald. He is the last surviving sibling. A Military Service will be conducted at the Houston National Cemetary Monday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019