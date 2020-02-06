The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Church,
Waterford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fiorillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Fiorillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. Fiorillo Obituary
FIORILLO, MICHAEL L. of Waterford, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 90 while surrounded by his family in Pontiac. Loving husband of Alba for 69 years; dear father of Michael, Richard, David, Alan, Elaine (Robert Hiiter), Jeffrey (Michelle), and Matthew Fiorillo; grandfather of 12; great grandfather of 9; brother of the late Thomas Fiorillo, Eleanor Melley, and Robert (Sheila) Fiorillo; best friend of the late Donald Pelletier. A staple in the Waterford community for nearly 70 years, he selflessly dedicated his life to helping others through his military service while fulfilling an indelible career focused on treating and educating the youth of Michigan. He was gifted with a quick wit, dancing ability and love of sports where he long excelled. He was a college student-athlete, Sigma Delta Psi athletic franternity member since 1953 and hall of fame member of the Michigan Senior Olympics, where he set record competing over the past 34 years. Funeral Mass will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Waterford. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-7 p.m. COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -