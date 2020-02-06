|
|
FIORILLO, MICHAEL L. of Waterford, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 90 while surrounded by his family in Pontiac. Loving husband of Alba for 69 years; dear father of Michael, Richard, David, Alan, Elaine (Robert Hiiter), Jeffrey (Michelle), and Matthew Fiorillo; grandfather of 12; great grandfather of 9; brother of the late Thomas Fiorillo, Eleanor Melley, and Robert (Sheila) Fiorillo; best friend of the late Donald Pelletier. A staple in the Waterford community for nearly 70 years, he selflessly dedicated his life to helping others through his military service while fulfilling an indelible career focused on treating and educating the youth of Michigan. He was gifted with a quick wit, dancing ability and love of sports where he long excelled. He was a college student-athlete, Sigma Delta Psi athletic franternity member since 1953 and hall of fame member of the Michigan Senior Olympics, where he set record competing over the past 34 years. Funeral Mass will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Waterford. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-7 p.m. COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 7, 2020